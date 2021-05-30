Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $231.76 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

