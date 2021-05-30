Saban Cheryl Invests $124,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up approximately 18.6% of Saban Cheryl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 1,584,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1,095.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,084 shares of company stock valued at $100,974,121 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

