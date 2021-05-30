The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 52.4% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 814,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,283,000 after purchasing an additional 41,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

