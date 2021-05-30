Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $372,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $343.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.36 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.