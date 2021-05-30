Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$41.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POW shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

POW traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.40. 2,561,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,335. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$22.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 103.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8699997 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.