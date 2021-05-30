BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $37.04 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3,427.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.85.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $379.47. 1,760,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.