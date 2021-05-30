Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,530,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.