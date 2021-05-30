2,160 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,238,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

