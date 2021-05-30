Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $349,372.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,204 shares of company stock worth $6,472,706. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

