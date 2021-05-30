$17.91 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post $17.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 451,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 1,041,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,107. The stock has a market cap of $465.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

