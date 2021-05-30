Ixcoin (IXC) Price Hits $0.27

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,193,239 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.