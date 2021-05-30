HighTower Advisors LLC Has $25.10 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,282,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $110.31 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36.

