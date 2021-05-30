Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 374.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $257.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.25. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.61 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

