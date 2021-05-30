Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,486. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.03 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $506.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

