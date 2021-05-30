Certified Advisory Corp Invests $1.14 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.18. 118,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,098. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $137.33 and a one year high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.