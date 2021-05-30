Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

