BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Target were worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.92. 2,632,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,557. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

