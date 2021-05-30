Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 71,621 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. 4,813,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

