The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the April 29th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLWPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. The Flowr has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
The Flowr Company Profile
