Short Interest in Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Grows By 105.9%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the April 29th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EQUEY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. 3,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Equatorial Energia has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

