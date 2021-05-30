Rise (RISE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,338.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $21,338.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,733,803 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

