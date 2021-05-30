Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million.

HYFM traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. 737,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,801. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -415.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

HYFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

