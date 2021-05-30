Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

ELS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,720. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

