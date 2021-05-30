L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 58,555 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,662,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986,652. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.