L & S Advisors Inc Sells 1,999 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $842.18. 525,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,665. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

