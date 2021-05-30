L & S Advisors Inc Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.80. 858,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average is $188.92. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

