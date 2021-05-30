$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. 654,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,616. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

