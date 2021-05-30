Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Receives GBX 2,031.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,031.80 ($26.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Rathbone Brothers stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,794 ($23.44). 81,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,798. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,781.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,635.99. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,874 ($24.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

