EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,043 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

