Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,597 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of SLB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

