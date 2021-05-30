Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

CTXS stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,146 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

