Bank of The West Buys 1,240 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 539.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 242.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Booking by 2.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Booking by 12.4% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $26.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,361.55. The stock had a trading volume of 232,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,366.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2,225.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

