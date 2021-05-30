BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,353 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VMware by 18,554.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of VMware by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.89. 1,655,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.