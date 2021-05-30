Rational Advisors LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,475 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.37 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

