Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,957 shares of company stock worth $5,316,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.28. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

