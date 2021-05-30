Fure Financial Corp Has $4.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4,931.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

