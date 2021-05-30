Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 145 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. CX Institutional increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

