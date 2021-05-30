AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s Largest Position

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719,644 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 8.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $217,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AerCap by 839.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AerCap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its position in AerCap by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

