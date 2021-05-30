Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 million.

Shares of SENS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,413,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,528,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.41. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SENS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,188,412 shares of company stock worth $22,859,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

