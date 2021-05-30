Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.20 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLT. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

