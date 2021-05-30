Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Update

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the April 29th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
SCOTF stock remained flat at $$77.68 during trading on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20.
About Scout24
