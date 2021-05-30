Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Update

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the April 29th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

SCOTF stock remained flat at $$77.68 during trading on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

