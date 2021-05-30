Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the April 29th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,558.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Schindler stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. Schindler has a 52 week low of $227.35 and a 52 week high of $315.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.22.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

