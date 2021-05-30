Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$37.04 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

