Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $93.92

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $93.92 or 0.00265899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $60.50 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00046758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,793,366 coins and its circulating supply is 17,537,539 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

