Nimiq 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $43.39 million and $1.00 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,489,842,900 coins and its circulating supply is 7,828,342,900 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

