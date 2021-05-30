$0.34 EPS Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.