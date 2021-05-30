Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. TreeHouse Foods accounts for approximately 0.8% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 417,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THS. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

