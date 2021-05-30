iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,464,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,485,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

