Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.26. 1,183,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

