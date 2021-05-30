Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 18,194 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 371.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

